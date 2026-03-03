Advertisement

Sonal Chauhan Heads Back To India After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

Earlier, Sonal Chauhan reached out directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for assistance amid the crisis

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sonal Chauhan Heads Back To India After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions
Sonal Chauhan returns to India.
  • Actor Sonal Chauhan is finally on her way back to India after being stranded in Dubai
  • She was stranded due to widespread flight cancellations caused by rising tensions in the Middle East
  • Earlier, Sonal had made a public appeal for help
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Actor Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in Jannat, is finally on her way back to India after being stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations caused by rising tensions in the Middle East.

The actress shared the update through her Instagram Stories. In the videos, she was seen travelling in a car on her way to the airport. To reassure her fans, she added the song Coming Home by Skylar Grey to her post, signalling that she is returning safely.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Earlier, Sonal had made a public appeal for help. She reached out directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Instagram, asking for assistance amid the crisis.

In her message, she wrote, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

UAE Resumes Limited Flights

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates has now resumed a limited number of flights.

According to Al Jazeera, Dubai's airport authority confirmed on Monday that it had approved a "small number" of flights to operate from Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport. However, passengers were advised not to head to the airport unless their airline had contacted them directly with a confirmed departure time.

Dubai-based Emirates announced that it had restarted a limited number of flights on Monday evening. The airline also said that passengers with existing bookings would be given priority.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, said its commercial flights would remain suspended until Wednesday. However, it mentioned that some "repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights" could operate depending on safety and operational approvals.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, at least 16 Etihad flights departed from Abu Dhabi on Monday to cities including London, Amsterdam, Moscow, and Riyadh.

Flightradar24 also showed that at least two Emirates flights from Dubai landed in Mumbai and Chennai early on Tuesday morning, bringing some relief to stranded passengers.

ALSO READ: Actor Mandana Karimi Calls Iranian Regime "A Cancerous Cell In The Middle East"

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, Sonal Chauhan, Sonal Chauhan Returns To India
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com