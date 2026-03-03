Sonal Chauhan Heads Back To India After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

Actor Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in Jannat, is finally on her way back to India after being stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations caused by rising tensions in the Middle East.

The actress shared the update through her Instagram Stories. In the videos, she was seen travelling in a car on her way to the airport. To reassure her fans, she added the song Coming Home by Skylar Grey to her post, signalling that she is returning safely.

Earlier, Sonal had made a public appeal for help. She reached out directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Instagram, asking for assistance amid the crisis.

In her message, she wrote, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."

UAE Resumes Limited Flights

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates has now resumed a limited number of flights.

According to Al Jazeera, Dubai's airport authority confirmed on Monday that it had approved a "small number" of flights to operate from Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport. However, passengers were advised not to head to the airport unless their airline had contacted them directly with a confirmed departure time.

Dubai-based Emirates announced that it had restarted a limited number of flights on Monday evening. The airline also said that passengers with existing bookings would be given priority.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, said its commercial flights would remain suspended until Wednesday. However, it mentioned that some "repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights" could operate depending on safety and operational approvals.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, at least 16 Etihad flights departed from Abu Dhabi on Monday to cities including London, Amsterdam, Moscow, and Riyadh.

Flightradar24 also showed that at least two Emirates flights from Dubai landed in Mumbai and Chennai early on Tuesday morning, bringing some relief to stranded passengers.

