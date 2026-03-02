PM Modi To Review Reforms In Next Cabinet Meet, Ministers List Achievements

Prime Minister Modi has decided to review the reforms implemented in all ministries to accelerate the government's reform drive. All ministers have been asked to list the major reforms their ministries have implemented since the formation of the government for the third time in June 2024.The list should include reforms that have brought positive changes to the lives of ordinary people and increased the ease of doing business.

Sources said all ministries are currently working at a rapid pace to compile their lists.

In his first cabinet meeting on February 24 at Seva Tirtha, PM Modi had directed all ministers to prepare a list. The Cabinet Secretary had sent the format.

The list should include three major reforms and their impact. The information must be provided in two pages.

All ministries have been asked to submit details at the next cabinet meeting, which is likely to be held this week.

According to sources, all ministries are working on this at a rapid pace.

A senior official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said several major reforms have been implemented since June 2024, making life easier for consumers and businesses.

The ministry will also highlight major reforms in legal metrology and quality control.

The Home Ministry may discuss major victories in the fight against Naxalism and the modernisation of the police force, sources said.

The Defence Ministry may discuss production policy and incentives to advance self-reliant India. Additionally, steps taken to emphasize AI and quantum technology may also be discussed.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken a major step to decriminalize minor violations under the Water Pollution Act, which will promote ease of doing business, sources said.

The Ministry of Road Transport has simplified the lives of ordinary people by implementing a satellite-based toll system and new FASTag rules.

Sources said the government believes this new system will increase accountability and enable direct review of the concrete results of reforms. This is considered an important step towards accelerating the Modi 3.0 reform agenda.

