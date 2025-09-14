India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Raveena Tandon And Suniel Shetty Have A Special Message For Players Ahead Of Match

India is all set to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. This marks Team India's first match against Pakistan since the terrifying Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Social media seems divided on BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan, given the tension between the neighbouring countries.

Actress Raveena Tandon shared that she hopes our men in blue play with black bands on.

Taking to her X handle, she wrote, "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee before taking victory."

On the other hand, actor Suniel Shetty defended BCCI's decision not to boycott the Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said, "It's a world sporting body. So you'll have to, they'll have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes, a lot of people who are involved in it. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go."

"You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. It's a world sporting body, you cannot blame BCCI for it. You can't blame anybody," the actor added.

Addressing the media, actor Zayed Khan showed confidence in Team India, saying that India will "100 percent" win against Pakistan.

Applauding the captaincy skills of batsman Suryakumar Yadav, the Main Hoon Na actor added, "I think India is a good team. India will win the Cup 100 percent. SKY is such a good batsman. He also has experience in the IPL." Zayed concluded by saying that he can be a good captain, and the new generation should also get a chance.

