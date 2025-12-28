Salman Khan's <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Teaser Reminds Internet Of <i>Game Of Thrones</i>: "Looks Like Battle Of The Bastards, Desi Edition"

Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday (December 27). On the special occasion, he surprised fans by unveiling the first teaser of his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan.

What's Happening

The glimpse quickly grabbed attention online, with several social media users drawing comparisons between the teaser and the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In the teaser, Salman Khan is seen standing his ground while holding a stick in a stance that resembles a sword fight, prepared to face an oncoming enemy.

The visual immediately reminded many viewers of Game of Thrones' iconic Battle of the Bastards sequence, featuring Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) standing alone with a sword as enemy forces charge towards him.

The Internet Compares

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with side-by-side collages comparing the two scenes. Users shared mixed reactions, ranging from humour to nostalgia.

"Ofcourse our sallu bhai did it first... Hollywood always copies Bollywood," one joked, while another commented, "This was an unbelievably unrealistic scene."

Others appeared impressed by the comparison. "The only man from Bollywood who can justify this GOAT scene from GOT," one user wrote.

Another shared, "No offense to Game of Thrones, but Salman has acted way better than Jon Snow."

Comments like "Same Same But Different" and "If they can create that battle as effective as The Battle Of The Bastard in GOT, then they have a hit movie in their hands" also surfaced online.

One user summed it up humorously by writing, "Looks like Battle of the Bastards just got a desi remake and crossed the Himalayas. From Winterfell to Galwan, same chaos, new terrain, same Salman Khan swag."

Background

Battle Of Galwan revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare and deadly border conflict where no firearms were used. Instead, soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat using sticks and stones. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh starring opposite Salman Khan.

Earlier this year, Salman spoke to PTI about the intense physical demands of the film. Calling it one of the toughest projects of his career, he said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, where he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film failed to impress critics and underperformed at the box office.