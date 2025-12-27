Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: Celebrations At Panvel Farmhouse, New Pic Features Sanjay Dutt, MS Dhoni

Salman Khan turned 60 today, December 27. To celebrate the special occasion, Bollywood's ‘Bhaijan' hosted a midnight birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The star-studded guest list included prominent members from the film, sports and political worlds, who all gathered under the same roof to mark the joyous occasion.

Here's a look at some of the inside pictures and videos from the high-profile celebration.

In a video making the rounds, Salman Khan is seen participating in his cake-cutting ceremony in the garden.

Sanjay Dutt too shared a picture with Salman Khan from the celebrations and wrote, "Bhaijaan happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success. @beingsalmankhan."

Politician Beena Kak uploaded a series of pictures from the bash on Instagram, offering fans a closer glimpse of the attendees. Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and actor-comedian-host Maniesh Paul were a part of the celebration. Mika Singh also shared the same frame with the politician.

“Very warm and happy birthday bash with all loved ones. Wishing SK many more happy, healthy and meaningful years ahead. Much love to all the lovely, lively and loving talented people who surround him,” read her side note.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt post from the venue. Shera posed with the birthday boy, wrapping an arm around the superstar.

Actress Jannat Zubair was on the invitee list as well. She uploaded a photo with Salman Khan on Instagram, posing smilingly for the lens. The 24-year-old was dressed in a polka-dotted dress. “Happiest birthday, Salman sir,” she wished.

Here's another million-dollar photograph featuring Salman Khan with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batter looked dapper in a yellow-ochre jacket and black trousers.

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan's birthday party. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cYyOloCcV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2025

Other celebrities who attended the party included Karisma Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui and Rahul Kanwal.

