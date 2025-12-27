To "Tiger" Salman Khan, Birthday Wishes From Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty And Others

Salman Khan turned 60 today, December 27, and the Bollywood world is celebrating one of its biggest megastars. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman has delivered countless hits, won millions of hearts, and created a legacy that few can match. Today, the love and admiration for him are pouring in, with fellow celebrities taking to social media to wish him in their own special ways.

Katrina Kaif shared a black and white photo of Salman Khan and wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger..happy 60th birthday to the super human you are. May everyday be full of love and light."

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to post a string of photos with Salman Khan over the years. She captioned it, "Then to NOW...Another year older, but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan...Stay happy, healthy and amazing... our forever Tiger."

Rakul Preet Singh shared her warm wishes on Instagram Stories, “Happy Birthday, Salman Sir! Wishing you continued good health, happiness, and success. May the coming year bring new achievements and many reasons to smile.”

Suniel Shetty shared a photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom... happy birthday bhaaii May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect (sic)."

Bhagyashree, who debuted opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, shared her wishes by writing, "Then and now ! Friendship always... dosti ke asool humesha...Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan...Wish you health, happiness and peace."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also posted a throwback photo of Salman and shared, "Happy Birthday Salman (collision and hug emojis) Health Happiness and 60 More (The clinking glasses emoji) May you shine your starlight forever (Evil eye emoji) Only (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha wrote on X, "Loving birthday wishes for a dear family friend, superstar, down to earth, most worthy son @BeingSalmanKhan of the most worthy father #SalimKhan. May you always be blessed abundantly. Profound regards to your wonderful family. #BirthdayWishes."

Director Subhash Ghai praised Salman Khan's simplicity and loyalty, writing, "A national super star shines today at bandra sea link celebrating his 60 th birthday being a bandra boy since his birth. He has stayed with his family as his fist love n did stand by them always. He is also a true friend of friends even in their bad times when today it's a transactional friendship in mumbai...He still stays in one bedroom hall for decades."

Nimrat Kaur also posted a note alongside Salman's picture, writing, “Happiest Birthday to the ageless, timeless superstar!!! Stay blessed and incredible always @beingsalman!!!”

Maniesh Paul joined in the celebrations with, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan bhaijaaaaan!!! Thank you for all the love and warmth you showed us with!!! Love you bhai #mp #salmankhan #hbd."

From co-stars to directors, the outpouring of love on social media shows just how much Salman Khan is cherished in Bollywood.