NIRF Rankings 2025: Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Non-IIM Institue 2025: IIT Delhi has once again been named the top non-IIM institute for MBA and management programs in the NIRF 2025 rankings. While IIMs are often seen as the first choice for MBA, they are not the only option. Many other leading institutes in India provide MBA courses that match the same level of quality and industry exposure.
An MBA remains one of the most valued degrees, helping students from Technology, Commerce, Engineering, and Arts build strong careers in the corporate world.
From IITs to XLRI, here's a list of the top 20 non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs with their NIRF 2025 rankings.
The Department of Management Studies (DMS) at IIT Delhi stands out as the best non-IIM choice, securing the 4th position among all management institutes in the country.
|Non-IIM Ranking
|Name
|Score
|State
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|78.94
|Delhi
|2
|Management Development Institute
|71.96
|Haryana
|3
|XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|70.63
|Jharkhand
|4
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|67.90
|Maharashtra
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|66.97
|West Bengal
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|66.50
|Tamil Nadu
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|65.82
|Maharashtra
|8
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|62.93
|Delhi
|9
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
|62.06
|Maharashtra
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|61.77
|Uttarakhand
|11
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|60.25
|Tamil Nadu
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|60.15
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|60.06
|Delhi
|14
|Chandigarh University
|59.40
|Punjab
|15
|MICA
|59.40
|Gujarat
|16
|UPES
|58.33
|Uttarakhand
|17
|Lovely Professional University
|55.00
|Punjab
|18
|XIM University
|54.73
|Odisha
|19
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad
|54.40
|Telangana
|20
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|54.40
|Punjab
IIT Madras has retained the top position in both overall and engineering categories and has also been ranked sixth among non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has dropped four spots in this year's non-IIM management rankings, with Management Development Institute making its way into the top three.