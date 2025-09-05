NIRF Rankings 2025: Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Non-IIM Institue 2025: IIT Delhi has once again been named the top non-IIM institute for MBA and management programs in the NIRF 2025 rankings. While IIMs are often seen as the first choice for MBA, they are not the only option. Many other leading institutes in India provide MBA courses that match the same level of quality and industry exposure.

An MBA remains one of the most valued degrees, helping students from Technology, Commerce, Engineering, and Arts build strong careers in the corporate world.

From IITs to XLRI, here's a list of the top 20 non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs with their NIRF 2025 rankings.

The Department of Management Studies (DMS) at IIT Delhi stands out as the best non-IIM choice, securing the 4th position among all management institutes in the country.

Non-IIM Ranking Name Score State 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 78.94 Delhi 2 Management Development Institute 71.96 Haryana 3 XLRI - Xavier School of Management 70.63 Jharkhand 4

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management 67.90 Maharashtra 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 66.97 West Bengal 6 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 66.50 Tamil Nadu 7 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 65.82 Maharashtra 8 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 62.93 Delhi 9 S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research 62.06 Maharashtra 10 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 61.77 Uttarakhand 11 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 60.25 Tamil Nadu 12 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 60.15 Uttar Pradesh 13 Jamia Millia Islamia 60.06 Delhi 14 Chandigarh University 59.40 Punjab 15 MICA 59.40 Gujarat 16 UPES 58.33 Uttarakhand 17 Lovely Professional University 55.00 Punjab 18 XIM University 54.73 Odisha 19 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad 54.40 Telangana 20 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) 54.40 Punjab

IIT Madras has retained the top position in both overall and engineering categories and has also been ranked sixth among non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has dropped four spots in this year's non-IIM management rankings, with Management Development Institute making its way into the top three.