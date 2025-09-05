Advertisement

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Top Non-IIM Institutes: IIT Madras has retained the top position in both overall and engineering categories and has also been ranked sixth among non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs.

Non-IIM Institutes In India: IIT Bombay has dropped four spots in Non-IIM institute rankings

Non-IIM Institue 2025: IIT Delhi has once again been named the top non-IIM institute for MBA and management programs in the NIRF 2025 rankings. While IIMs are often seen as the first choice for MBA, they are not the only option. Many other leading institutes in India provide MBA courses that match the same level of quality and industry exposure.

An MBA remains one of the most valued degrees, helping students from Technology, Commerce, Engineering, and Arts build strong careers in the corporate world.

From IITs to XLRI, here's a list of the top 20 non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs with their NIRF 2025 rankings.

The Department of Management Studies (DMS) at IIT Delhi stands out as the best non-IIM choice, securing the 4th position among all management institutes in the country.

 

Non-IIM RankingNameScoreState
1Indian Institute of Technology Delhi78.94Delhi
2Management Development Institute71.96Haryana
3XLRI - Xavier School of Management70.63Jharkhand
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management		67.90Maharashtra
5Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur66.97West Bengal
6Indian Institute of Technology Madras66.50Tamil Nadu 
7Indian Institute of Technology Bombay65.82Maharashtra
8Indian Institute of Foreign Trade62.93Delhi
9S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

62.06Maharashtra
10Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee61.77Uttarakhand
11Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham60.25Tamil Nadu
12Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur60.15Uttar Pradesh
13Jamia Millia Islamia60.06Delhi
14Chandigarh University59.40Punjab
15MICA59.40Gujarat
16UPES58.33Uttarakhand
17Lovely Professional University55.00Punjab
18XIM University54.73Odisha
19ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad54.40Telangana
20Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)54.40Punjab

 

IIT Madras has retained the top position in both overall and engineering categories and has also been ranked sixth among non-IIM institutes for MBA and management programs. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has dropped four spots in this year's non-IIM management rankings, with Management Development Institute making its way into the top three.

