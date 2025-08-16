Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Top Non-IIMs In India For MBA: Students aiming to pursue a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) don't necessarily have to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Many other prestigious institutes offer specialized MBA programs that match the quality of education provided by IIMs.
MBA provides students with the exposure to the corporate world and remains highly-valued for students building their career in Technology, Commerce, Engineering and Arts.
From IITs to XLRI, here is the list of top 15 Non-IIM Insitutues providing MBA and other management programs along with their NIRF rankings 2024.
Department of Management Studies- IIT, Delhi is the best Non-IIM institute offering management programs with a NIRF ranking of 4 in top management institutes.
|Institute Name
|NIRF Rankings
|NIRF-Overall Score
|City
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|4
|76.25
|New Delhi
|XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|9
|68.13
|Jharkhand
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|10
|67.16
|Maharashtra
|Management Development Institute
|11
|66.85
|Haryana
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|13
|65.13
|Maharashtra
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|15
|62.36
|New Delhi
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|16
|61.73
|Chennai
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|18
|61.21
|Roorkee, Uttarakhand
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|19
|61.03
|Kharagpur, West Bengal
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
|20
|60.97
|Mumbai
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|21
|60.96
|Mumbai
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|25
|60.32
|New Delhi
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|28
|57.40
|Coimbatore
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|29
|57.23
|Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|Amity University
|29
|57.23
|Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh