Advertisement

Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Top Non-IIM Institutes For MBA: From IITs to XLRI, check the list of top 15 Non-IIM institutes providing MBA and other business programs along with their NIRF rankings 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs
Top Management Institutes In India: IIT, Delhi is the best Non-IIM institute with a ranking of 4

Top Non-IIMs In India For MBA: Students aiming to pursue a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) don't necessarily have to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Many other prestigious institutes offer specialized MBA programs that match the quality of education provided by IIMs.

MBA provides students with the exposure to the corporate world and remains highly-valued for students building their career in Technology, Commerce, Engineering and Arts.

From IITs to XLRI, here is the list of top 15 Non-IIM Insitutues providing MBA and other management programs along with their NIRF rankings 2024.

Department of Management Studies- IIT, Delhi is the best Non-IIM institute offering management programs with a NIRF ranking of 4 in top management institutes.

Institute NameNIRF Rankings NIRF-Overall ScoreCity
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi476.25New Delhi
XLRI - Xavier School of Management968.13Jharkhand
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay1067.16Maharashtra
Management Development Institute1166.85Haryana
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management1365.13Maharashtra
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade1562.36New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Madras1661.73Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee1861.21Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur1961.03Kharagpur, West Bengal
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research2060.97Mumbai
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies2160.96Mumbai
Jamia Millia Islamia2560.32New Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham2857.40Coimbatore
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur2957.23Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Amity University2957.23Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Non-IIM Institutes For MBA, Top Non-IIM Institutes For MBA Programs In India, Top Business Schools Besides IIMs
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com