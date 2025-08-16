Top Non-IIM Institutes In India For MBA, Management Programs

Top Non-IIMs In India For MBA: Students aiming to pursue a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) don't necessarily have to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Many other prestigious institutes offer specialized MBA programs that match the quality of education provided by IIMs.

MBA provides students with the exposure to the corporate world and remains highly-valued for students building their career in Technology, Commerce, Engineering and Arts.

From IITs to XLRI, here is the list of top 15 Non-IIM Insitutues providing MBA and other management programs along with their NIRF rankings 2024.

Department of Management Studies- IIT, Delhi is the best Non-IIM institute offering management programs with a NIRF ranking of 4 in top management institutes.