Top Non-IIM Institutes Accepting CAT 2025 Scores For Management Programs

Top Management Institutes In India: If you have cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 and are looking for the best institute to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA), it is important to know that quality management education in India goes beyond the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). While IIMs are widely recognised for their excellence, several non-IIM institutes across the country also offer highly regarded management programmes.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the official ranking system for higher education institutions in India, evaluates top non-IIM management colleges using parameters such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, research output including publications, citations and patents, placement performance, and academic as well as employer reputation.

Best Non-IIM Institues In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2025