Top Non-IIM Institutes: While IIMs are widely recognised for their excellence, several non-IIM institutes across the country also offer highly regarded management programmes.

Top Non-IIM Institutes Accepting CAT 2025 Scores For Management Programs
NIRF evaluates top non-IIM management colleges using parameters

Top Management Institutes In India: If you have cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 and are looking for the best institute to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA), it is important to know that quality management education in India goes beyond the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). While IIMs are widely recognised for their excellence, several non-IIM institutes across the country also offer highly regarded management programmes.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the official ranking system for higher education institutions in India, evaluates top non-IIM management colleges using parameters such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, research output including publications, citations and patents, placement performance, and academic as well as employer reputation.

Best Non-IIM Institues In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

 

InstituteNIRF Rankings City
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi4New Delhi
XLRI - Xavier School of Management9Jharkhand
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay10Maharashtra
Management Development Institute11Haryana
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management13Maharashtra
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade15New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Madras16Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee18Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur19Kharagpur, West Bengal
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research20Mumbai
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies21Mumbai
Jamia Millia Islamia25New Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham28Coimbatore
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur29Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Amity University29Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

 

