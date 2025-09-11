These IITs Rank Among Top Management Colleges For MBA

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), traditionally known for engineering, continue to make their mark in management education, as reflected in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings.

Among the IITs, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi secured the 4th position in the management category, emerging as the highest-ranked IIT. IIT Kharagpur followed at the 12th spot, while IIT Madras and IIT Bombay were placed at 13th and 14th, respectively. IIT Roorkee stood at the 22nd position.

The top ten positions in the management category were largely dominated by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode took the top three ranks, while IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and IIM Mumbai secured positions between fifth and eighth. Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, and XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, ranked ninth and tenth, respectively.

These rankings serve as a key benchmark for management aspirants, highlighting institutions that provide strong academic environments and placement opportunities.

The Ministry of Education has introduced changes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 to enhance fairness and credibility, Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi said.

Introduced in 2015 by the Ministry of Education, the NIRF evaluates institutions across parameters including Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. These indicators collectively assess the academic environment, research output, inclusivity, and overall reputation of higher education institutions in India.