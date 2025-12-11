Gongura Paneer To Palakura Pappu: PM Modi's Dinner Menu For NDA MPs

Following the interest in the vegetarian meal served to Russian President Vladimir Putin, another all-vegetarian menu has caught the public's eye. This time, the spread was prepared for a special dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister welcomed Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to his home at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The MPs arrived at the residence together, travelling in buses.

The dinner comes after the NDA's recent massive success in the Bihar elections. The coalition managed to win 202 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2025

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead."

What Was On The Menu?

The evening featured an extensive selection of regional Indian dishes.

Orange Juice with Ginger

Pomegranate Juice

Subz Badam Shorba: Seasonal vegetables, almonds, spices

Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi: Foxtail millet with green peas and crushed walnuts, cooked on a griddle

Kothimbir Vadi: Flavorful snack made with coriander leaves and gram flour

Gongura Paneer: Spiced cottage cheese curry with sorrel leaves

Khubani Malai Kofta: Apricot-stuffed dumpling in rich, creamy cashew curry

Gajar Methi Matar: Tempered red carrots and fresh peas with fenugreek leaves

Bhindi Sambhariya: Okra with sesame, peanut and jaggery

Palakura Pappu: Andhra-style tempered lentils with spinach

Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao: Basmati rice with black gram and toasted pine nuts)

Assorted Indian Breads: Roti/ Missi Roti/ Naan/ Tawa Laccha Paratha

Baked Pista Langcha: Pista-stuffed sweet made with chhena and khoya

Ada Pradaman: Rice flakes cooked with palm jaggery and coconut milk, dry nuts

Cut Fresh Fruit

Kahwah

Earlier in the week, leaders from Bihar had congratulated the Prime Minister on the election landslide. Modi reminded them that "with great victory comes great responsibility," urging them to work harder for the people's welfare.

During an NDA meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister described the country as being in a "reform express" phase. He explained that the government is currently pushing through changes quickly and with a very specific focus.

Modi pointed out that these reforms are not merely about the economy or revenue. Instead, they are designed to be "citizen-centric," aiming to remove the daily obstacles people face so they can eventually reach their full potential.