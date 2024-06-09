Stuffed Litchi, Bajra Khichdi: Menu For NDA Leaders At JP Nadda's Dinner

The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread.

An elaborate menu, with an assortment of dishes that help beat the heat, await the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance MPs at the dinner to be hosted by BJP chief JP Nadda after the swearing-in of the union council of ministers on Sunday.

The menu for the dinner has some items specially relished in summer including juices and shakes, stuffed lichi, matka kulfi and mango cream and raita.

The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread. There will be a Punjabi food counter.

For those relishing millets, there will be bajra kichdi. There will be five types of juices and shakes and three types of raita.

Leaders with sweet tooth will have ample to savour as there will be eight types of deserts, white rasmalai and four variety of ghewar. There will be tea and coffee as well.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the union council of ministers will take oath of office in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, MPs likely to be included in the new Council of Ministers, attended high tea at the Prime Minister's residence. They also attended a meeting with the Prime Minister.

