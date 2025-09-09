10 Delhi University Colleges Among India's Top 20, Here's The Complete List

NIRF India Rankings 2025: In a remarkable achievement, 10 colleges from Delhi University (DU) have secured places in the top 20 of the India Rankings 2025, highlighting the consistent academic excellence and overall performance of the university's institutions.

The top five colleges are Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj College, Kirori Mal College, and St. Stephen's College. Hindu College topped the list with a score of 84.01, while Miranda House claimed the second position with a score of 83.20.



Other DU colleges in the top 10 include Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Sri Venkateswara College, Deshbandhu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, and Shri Ram College of Commerce.

In the university category, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the second rank, Jamia Millia Islamia claimed the fourth spot, and the University of Delhi ranked fifth with a score of 67.38.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluates institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research & Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach & Inclusivity (O&I), and Perception (PR). Each parameter includes multiple sub-criteria to assess overall institutional performance.

In management rankings, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad retained the top position with a score of 83.2, followed by IIM Bangalore (81.5), IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi, and IIM Lucknow in the top five. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, secured the tenth spot in this year's list.

This year's rankings reflect the sustained academic strength, research capabilities, and growing prominence of both Delhi University colleges and premier management institutes across India.