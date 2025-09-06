NIRF 2025 Rankings: Top 20 Research Institutes In India You Should Know About

NIRF Rankings: University of Delhi is the 12th best research institution in India
Best Research Institutes In India 2025: Research institutions drive progress in innovation, education, economy, and policy through data collection and analysis. They not only improve society but also give students valuable training and research opportunities.
For students planning a career in research, choosing the right institute is key. The NIRF Rankings 2025 by the Ministry of Education make this choice easier by highlighting the best research institutions in India.
Preparing for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, or GATE? Here's the list of the Top 20 Research Institutions in India - NIRF Rankings 2025.
- Indian Institute of Science -Rank 1
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Rank 2
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Rank 3
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Rank 4
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Rank 5
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Rank 6
- Homi Bhabha National Institute - Rank 7
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Rank 8
- Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research - Rank 9
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Rank 10
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - Rank 11
- University of Delhi - Rank 12
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Rank 13
- Vellore Institute of Technology - Rank 14
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Rank 15
- Banaras Hindu University - Rank 16
- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Rank 17
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Rank 18
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal - Rank 19
- Jamia Millia Islamia - Rank 20