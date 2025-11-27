New Zealand Launches Nationwide Plan To Remove Feral Cats By 2050

New Zealand is planning to eradicate feral cats across the country by 2050 with the aim of protecting its fragile native wildlife. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka described feral cats as "stone cold killers" and confirmed they will be added to the Predator Free 2050 list, a program launched in 2016 to target invasive species that threaten birds, bats, lizards, and insects, according to CNN.

Feral cats are wild hunters that live independently of humans, unlike pet cats, surviving entirely by hunting, Potaka explained. To preserve New Zealand's unique biodiversity, which is home to several species found nowhere else on Earth, it is necessary to control their population.

They are wild hunters and kill native species, such as the Pukunui (Southern dotterel) on Rakiura, Stewart Island, which is now nearly extinct.

Potaka also noted that in one week, over 100 short-tailed bats were killed by feral cats near Ohakune on the North Island, and they have also pushed the southern dotterel bird on Stewart Island almost to extinction.

Over 2.5 million feral cats are living in New Zealand's forests and on offshore islands, which can grow up to 1 metre long (including the tail) and weigh up to 7 kg.

"Feral cats are now found across Aotearoa New Zealand, from farms to forests, and they put huge pressure on native birds, bats, lizards and insects," Potaka stated. Along with wild hunting, feral cats can spread diseases, as they carry toxoplasmosis, which can harm dolphins, affect human health and cause financial losses to farmers by infecting livestock.

"New Zealand is full of proud cat owners, and domestic pets are not part of this Predator Free target," Potaka added.

New Zealand's Predator-Free 2050 strategy is a government-led initiative aimed at eliminating invasive predators that threaten native wildlife. Since its inception, it has successfully targeted species such as ferrets, stoats, weasels, rats and possums.

"For the first time, a predator is being added to the list and will join other mammals," he said, adding that removing feral cats will boost biodiversity, preserve heritage landscapes, and maintain New Zealand's ecological identity, according to The Guardian.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is testing a new way to control feral cats using meat-based bait, according to The Gulf News.

They will first use a harmless bait to attract the cats, followed by a poisoned bait containing 1080, a chemical used to kill other pests. However, the approach is controversial because it could harm other animals.

The DOC is planning ways to reduce feral cats, and by March 2026, will release a detailed strategy.