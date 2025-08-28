Salman Khan Performs <i>Aarti</i> With Parents Salim-Salma Khan And Other Siblings On Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman Khan took part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On Wednesday night, he shared an endearing video on his Instagram without any caption.

In the video, Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan is seen performing aarti, followed by his father Salman Khan.

Dressed in a black shirt and beige pants, Salman Khan, then, performed the ritual.

With a Ganapati song playing in the background, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri also performed aarti.

Joining the bandwagon were Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma with their two children Ayat and Ahil. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who share a close bond with the Khans, joined the celebrations with their two sons.

The video ends with zooming in on the idol of Ganapati. The celebrations took place at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house.

Salman Khan's Work

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The actor will play an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan next.

Currently, Salman is hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19. Taking a digital route dominance, the show streams on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colours at 10.30 pm.

Talking about the show, Salman said in a statement, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."