"Top Student And Aspiring Actor": Meet Archana Puran Singh's Younger Son Ayushmaan Sethi Who Almost Got Into An Ivy League College

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is steadily carving out his own path, one that is different from what most expected of him. Despite being ranked among the top 100 students in the world in his Class 12 exams and receiving an offer from an Ivy League institution, he walked away from the conventional academic route to chase his passion.

Who Is Ayushmaan Sethi?

Ayushmaan has always been an achiever in academics, consistently securing first rank in school. Speaking in his family vlog, he shared, "I was always very good at studies. I always got the first rank in my class, even in Class 10 and 12. I was in the top 100 of the world and everyone said, 'Now you will go to an Ivy League college'. I applied, and I got in as well but then I was like... I don't want to do it".

His decision to turn down such an opportunity surprised many, including his teachers, who he said were "disappointed". But for Ayushmaan, the pull of the creative world was stronger. He explained that he wanted to dedicate himself to the performing arts instead of pursuing academics.

Archana, while initially nudging her son to acknowledge his academic excellence, respected his determination. "We told him that you are so smart, you have scored so well but he was certain he wants to be an actor," she said.

Ayushmaan's Love For Food

Long before acting became his chosen path, Ayushmaan had already developed an interest in cooking. Growing up in Madh Island, where food delivery services barely reached, he and his elder brother Aaryamann often prepared their own meals.

"I was always fascinated by food. By then MasterChef was already on TV. So whatever we wanted to eat, we started cooking it at home. Within a year or so, I was baking my own bread. I had my own bakery from where I used to sell locally. It was terrible as I ended up making many losses but from that, I found this love for food," Ayushmaan shared in his family vlog.

Though his bakery venture didn't financially succeed, it instilled in him a deep appreciation for the creativity of food. Archana revealed that her son often attempts to recreate dishes for the family after tasting them outside. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who tasted his Mango Butter Paneer, praised the dish and said it "could be served in a restaurant".

Ayushmaan On Surviving A Life-Threatening Incident

In one of her vlogs, Archana also recalled some heart-stopping moments during a family holiday. While hurrying to catch a boat, Ayushmaan attempted to cross between two moving trams.

"Two trams were running parallel, and he tried to cross in between those trams. Seeing him, one of the drivers pulled brakes and another lady screamed that he cannot be between the trams. He would have gotten squeezed between the two trams. My heart was in my mouth, even that's an understatement," she shared emotionally.

Ayushmaan admitted his mistake and accepted it was his mistake. On the same trip, he also fell into a river while kayaking but managed to escape without injury, giving his family yet another fright.

Today, Ayushmaan is firmly focused on his dream of becoming an actor. He is auditioning for films and web series, aiming to make a mark on his own terms. At the same time, he tries not to dwell too much on living up to his parents' legacy.

