Archana Puran Singh Recalls Last Dance With Dharmendra On <i>The Kapil Sharma Show</i>: "Little Did I Know"

With Dharmendra's death on November 24, the film industry has been plunged into mourning. Tributes have been pouring in across social media. Earlier today, Archana Puran Singh shared some lovely behind-the-scenes pictures from the last time she met Dharmendra and danced with him on The Kapil Sharma Show. In an emotional note, she wrote, "There will be no other like Dharam ji."

Archana took to Instagram to post a reel, reminiscing about those glorious moments when she danced with Dharmendra.

She captioned the reel: "That evening, when we danced for a few minutes on the Kapil show, I felt the Universe had granted me one of life's greatest highlights and blessings. Little did I know it would be the last time I would meet Dharam ji. In the past few days, I have watched his songs on a loop-just to feel he's still here. His kindness shone from his eyes, his graciousness in every word he uttered. His smile was as shy as a young boy's; only he could make one feel embraced with just a handshake."

She continued: "Dharam ji, the younger me could never have imagined ever getting the chance to see you, let alone perform with you, talk to you, and express how much I have always been a fan of yours as an actor-and even more so, as an almost childlike, beautiful human being."

"I pray your loving family finds solace in knowing that you rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Almighty. You have left millions heartbroken, but the world is richer for having had you with us for so many decades. Love you forever, Dharam ji," concluded Archana.

The Industry Came Together To Pay Their Last Respects

Throughout November 25, a steady stream of colleagues and friends from the industry visited the late actor's residence to support the family. Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan, came in the evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ajay Devgn was photographed entering the residence to offer his condolences. Filmmaker Farah Khan, Ahaan Panday, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh were also among those who arrived to pay their respects.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen comforting the family. Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan visited with Kunal Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, followed by actor Chunky Panday and his daughter, Ananya Panday.

Dharmendra died on November 24, at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence.

