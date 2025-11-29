Parmeet Sethi Roasts Archana Puran Singh For "In Love After 20 Years" Remark: "<i>Sab</i> Camera <i>Ke Liye Karti Hai</i>"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's YouTube channel, with their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, has gained massive popularity over time. In their latest AAAP Ka Parivaar vlog, the family takes on a dosa-making challenge. Amidst the playful banter with the family, Archana reveals that she is totally in love with her husband, Parmeet, for the first time in 20 years; the latter has a hilarious reaction to it.

As the Sethi family begins with their heir challenge, Archana mentions, "For the first time, I am totally in love with my husband after 20 years."

However, Parmeet has a rather hilarious reaction to it than a romantic one as he replies, "Sab camera ke liye karti hai (she only does everything for the camera)."

As for the dosa-making competition, Archana announces that naani and daadu are the judges. At the end, neither of the two teams - Archana-Parmeet nor Aaryamann-Ayushmann succeeded in making a perfect dosa.

The couple are seen constantly bickering while the sons try to complete the task at hand, calmly.

Aaryamann's fiance Yogita Bihani, who is mostly part of their vlogs, is also seen sitting on the couch and laughing.

Archana walks up to her and says, "You see this-our audience is sitting here and laughing at us. You will also join us in the competition next time."

The banter ends with Archana and Parmeet winning the competition.



When Parmeet Sethi Spoke About Earning From Vlogging With Archana

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi spoke about how much he could earn if they decided to make vlogging a full-time career.

He said, "If we decide to make this our full-time career, it'll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us."

He continued, "You're offering your entire life for people to see - and that's not everyone's cup of tea. You need to be shameless, careless, and fearless to do something like that. People's reactions can start affecting you. We are like a life insurance company, YouTube keeps paying us the premium throughout our lives."

Parmeet Sethi also added that a career in vlogging comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. While there are risks involved, the benefits include complete freedom of expression and being their authentic selves. On the downside, exposing their lives for the public to consume also makes them vulnerable to trolling.

