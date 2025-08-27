"It's Childish": Malavika Mohanan To Trolls Targeting Her Over 33-Year Age Gap With <i>Hridayapoorvam</i> Co-Star Mohanlal

When the first look of Hridayapoorvam dropped, excitement around the reunion of Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad after nearly 10 years was quickly clouded by criticism. The poster revealed Malavika Mohanan (32) as the female lead opposite Mohanlal (65), which triggered conversations on social media about the 33-year age gap between the actors. With the Onam release around the corner, Malavika has now addressed the backlash and asked audiences to hold their opinions until the film unfolds on screen.

Speaking to Ginger Media Entertainments during the film's promotions, Malavika urged audiences to wait until the release before forming opinions.

"I had replied to one such comment. It's childish to make remarks without knowing the story or script of a film. Let the film release first. If, after watching it, you feel it's an unusual subject, then comment on it. That's fair. Everyone has the right to their opinions, but making comments without knowing anything is not right," she said.

Clarifying further, she added that the film does not rely on the typical romantic arc. "Two complete strangers meet unexpectedly at a certain stage in their lives, and the story flows from there. It isn't a typical love story," Malavika explained.

Premalu fame Sangeeth Prathap, also part of the cast, echoed her sentiments. "The content of a film is not in its opening but in where it ends. Whether it is the director or the writer, it's all about how they choose to end it. You can't judge from a poster, a synopsis or even the first few scenes," he said.

The trailer of Hridayapoorvam was released on Tuesday, giving audiences a first look at the drama. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is set to hit theatres on August 28, 2025.

The trailer opens with Mohanlal's character, Sandeep, discussing a situation only he fully understands. He is introduced as a heart transplant survivor who travels to Pune to meet his donor's family, where he crosses paths with Malavika Mohanan's character.

Alongside the lead duo, the ensemble cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan.

