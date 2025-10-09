Mohanlal's <i>Vrusshabha</i> Release Postponed To November, Makers Unveil New Poster

Attention, Mohanlal fans! There is an update. The South superstar's highly anticipated film Vrusshabha has a new release date. Originally slated to hit theatres on October 16, the Nanda Kishore directorial will now release on November 6.

To announce the update, Mohanlal shared a new poster of Vrusshabha on X (formerly Twitter).

The poster showcased the actor in two completely contrasting looks. First, Mohanlal was seated on a golden chair. He was dressed sharply in a blazer, shirt and trousers. With one leg crossed, the actor looked straight into the camera.

In the other avatar, Mohanlal was nearly unrecognisable. He carried long hair, a thick beard, and a septum ring.

The note attached to the poster read, “The ground shakes. The sky burns. Destiny has chosen its warrior. #Vrusshabha arrives on 6th November!”

#Mohanlal's other language biggie #Vrusshabha arrives on November 6th



Release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi



Kerala Distribution Partner: @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/uHwl2VbPm2 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 9, 2025

It is worth noting that Vrusshabha will mark Mohanlal's first film after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in the field of cinema, at the National Film Awards 2025.

At 65, Mohanlal became the youngest recipient of the prestigious award. In his speech, the superstar said, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition." Click here to read his full speech.

Coming back to Vrusshabha, the film has been jointly produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. The project is slated for release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Alongside Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi and Nayan Sarika will be seen in this period fantasy action drama.