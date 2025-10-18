Bollywood, Ballerina And Bot Break The Internet With <i>Desi</i> Dance: Watch Ishaan Khatter Groove With Merritt Moore

At the NDTV World Summit 2025 session titled Ishaan Khatter: Fierce, Fearless, Free, Ishaan Khatter and professional ballet dancer and quantum physicist Merritt Moore danced to actor's song Main Parwana from the film Pippa, and it was a show stealer indeed.

Merritt said that she was informed that they had to do this Bollywood dance, so for the last couple of hours she has been trying to train the robot. But "it's going to do its own thing". She then requested Ishaan to teach her, and then together they can teach the robot.

Watch Here:

#NDTVWorldSummit2025 | This crossover between Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Professional Ballet Dancer & Quantum Physicist Merritt Moore (@merrittmoore) was not on your 2025 bingo list!@thejhumroo #NDTVWorldSummit #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/AXW8jJpncO — NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2025

Ishaan Khatter On 8-Hour-Work Shift

Speaking on the same, he said “I've been on sets where sometimes the protocol of time has been abused even, but that is something I would say is an important conversation.”

Ishaan Khatter added, “Be considerate about people. It is a privileged position to say that I'm an actor and I can work only as many hours, but they should be considerate of it. Acting is a work of passion. Sometimes we see actors go beyond their shift and see their passion realised.”

Ishaan On Homebound

Furthermore he spoke about his film Homebound travelling Internationally and how it is his most special project yet that he will always be grateful for.

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section before travelling to the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. It is now India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Speaking about the reaction of the audience, Ishaan Khatter shared, "This is a film that is extremely special to me, and at the risk of sounding shameless, I'm thankful to everyone who has championed it. It's a rare kind of film, very humane, and I'm very proud of it. It's been surreal, a milestone to be sitting in an audience like that at Cannes - it's overwhelming, understandably; time was warped for me; it was all very surreal."

