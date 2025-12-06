<i>Bigg Boss</i> Fame Sara Khan Marries Krish Pathak In Hindu And Muslim Traditions: "<i>Qubool Hai Se Saat Phere Tak</i>"

Sasural Simar Ka actress Sara Khan has married actor-producer Krish Pathak, son of Ramayan fame Sunil Lahiri. The couple registered their marriage in court on October 6. They have now grandly celebrated their union by following both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

On Saturday, December 6, Sara shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram. For the Hindu ceremony, the actress wore a traditional red embroidered lehenga, while Krish complemented her in a crimson sherwani paired with golden trousers.

For the Nikah, Sara Khan opted for an ivory-and-gold embellished ensemble, and Krish followed a similar ethnic look.

The side note read, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak. Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.”

Back in October, Sara uploaded a photo of the marriage certificate on Instagram. The caption accompanying the post read, "Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed.”

“‘Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this December - two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all,” she added.

Previously, Sara and Krish had opened up about their love story. In a conversation with Bombay Times, the couple revealed that they met on a dating app.

Sara said, “I saw his picture and immediately felt a sense of belonging. We started chatting and met the next day. I told him upfront that I wasn't looking for anything casual. I was ready to settle down.”

Calling their romance “a Gen-Z story”, Krish shared, “Both of us were coming out of heartbreaks. I never saw myself as the marrying kind because I was raised by a single mother and didn't grow up around the idea of marriage. Sara, on the other hand, had seen her parents' strong bond and always wanted that kind of stability. When I came across her photo, I felt an instant pull. Meeting her changed everything, and I knew I didn't want to let her go.”

Sara Khan has appeared in shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Bhagyalaxmi and Dil Boley Oberoi.