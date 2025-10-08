<i>Bigg Boss</i> Fame Sara Khan Marries Krish Pathak After Divorce From Ali Merchant: "Two Faiths, One Script"

Sasural Simar Ka fame Sara Khan has married actor-producer Krish Pathak after dating him for a year. They registered their marriage in court on October 6, 2025. The couple had met on a dating app.

Official Post

Sharing their marriage certificate on Instagram, Sara Khan penned a heartfelt post.

She wrote, "Two faiths. One script. Infinite love... The signatures are sealed. 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this December - two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all."

Sara And Krish's Grand Wedding In December

In conversation with The Times of India, Krish and Sara shared their excitement about married life and their upcoming grand wedding in December.

Krish said, "Our court marriage was an intimate affair, but expect our December wedding to be full of dhamaka, naach-gaana and celebrations."

Sara shared, "I saw his picture and immediately felt a sense of belonging. We started chatting and met the next day. I told him upfront that I wasn't looking for anything casual - I was ready to settle down."

Sara Khan-Ali Merchant Divorce

Sara Khan's first marriage was to actor Ali Merchant, whom she met on the sets of Bigg Boss 4. They had an Islamic wedding inside the Bigg Boss house in 2010.

Within two months, differences grew, and the couple divorced in 2011.

In A Nutshell

Sara Khan met Krish Pathak on a dating app, and after dating for a year, the two registered their court marriage on October 6. They are now preparing for a grand December wedding.