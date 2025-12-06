Soha Ali Khan Reveals Sharmila Tagore's Concerns Over Her Live-In Relationship With Kunal Kemmu: "He Will Not Marry You Now"

Soha Ali Khan has mentioned earlier how her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was a bit wary when she decided to live in with her now husband Kunal Kemmu. The Rang De Basanti actress once again addressed the topic recently and revealed how Sharmila Tagore had warned her that "he might lose interest."

What's Happening

In conversation with Sonakshi Sinha and relationship expert Kasturi Mahanta on her podcast All About Her, Soha Ali Khan talked about living in with Kunal Kemmu for two years, and Sharmila Tagore's initial reaction.

Soha said, "Kunal and I were together for seven years before we got married. We were living together for two years before marriage. That's when my mother said, 'Now he's not going to marry you. You've taken away all the interest,' and I thought, 'Maybe she's right.'"

She continued, "We (Kunal and I) weren't actually wrapped up in the idea of marriage anyway. Kunal said it wasn't that important, and I also felt that maybe it wasn't that important. Eventually, since it wasn't such a big deal, we thought we might as well get married."

Furthermore, talking about the ultimate push that led to her marriage with Kunal Kemmu, Soha shared, "My mother also insisted that men need a little push - otherwise they won't ask you to marry them."

Sharmila Tagore's Earlier Advice To Soha Ali Khan On Relationships

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Soha Ali Khan shared how Sharmila Tagore had mentioned the importance of a woman taking care of a man's ego.

Soha said, "My mother told me that women should take care of the man's ego, and a man should take care of a woman's emotions. If you're able to do that, then you are going to have a long and successful relationship. A lot of people today will feel men also have emotions and women also have egos, but that advice has stood me in good stead. I feel that long-term relationships are the most challenging things, and you need friends there because if you take everything to your partner, you will put too much pressure on the relationship."

About Soha And Kunal

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu started dating in 2009 after meeting on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.