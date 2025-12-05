Soha Ali Khan Recalls Sharmila Tagore Doing Makeup Before Mansoor Ali Khan Woke Up: "She Put On Rouge, Went Back To Sleep"

In a recent conversation with Sonakshi Sinha and Kasturi Mahanta on her podcast, Soha Ali Khan shared an anecdote about her mother, actress Sharmila Tagore. Speaking about love and relationships, Soha revealed how Sharmila Tagore used to put on makeup before her husband, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, woke up.

Soha Ali Khan revealed that she is absolutely comfortable around her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, without makeup. However, her mother had a different story to share on the same subject.

Soha said, "My mother once told me that when she got married, she used to wake up before my father to put a little bit of rouge on, and then she would go back to sleep because she was Sharmila Tagore and he should wake up to see Sharmila Tagore. It went on for a brief period of time."

When Soha asked her guest, Sonakshi, if she also takes extreme measures like this in her relationship, the Dabangg actress shared, "I actually don't think about it. With us, it's beyond looks. I am attracted to him for so many other things, like the way he is and how he makes me feel. These things won't go away unless he plans to be nice to me. He's always made me feel confident, no matter what size I am or how I look."

About Sharmila Tagore And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969, and the couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. While Saba Pataudi was born in 1976, actress-author Soha Ali Khan was born in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011 at the age of 70, after battling a lung infection.

