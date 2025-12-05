Soha Ali Khan Shows How Her Trainer Combined Strength Training With Survival Skills

Soha Ali Khan often shares glimpses of her workout regimes, blending challenging exercises with simpler ones. She has once again been seen practising a routine that serves as pure inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts. In an Instagram video, the actress showcases how her trainer recently combined strength training with survival skills, creating an incredible routine for her.

Here are some of the combination exercises performed by Soha Ali Khan:

1. Rolling Core Drill With A Weight Plate

The video begins with the actress holding a weight plate in her hand as she rolls on the floor on her back. She then quickly shifts into a plank position, with one leg stretched outward, gripping the floor, and the other knee touching the ground. The star completes a full rotation and repeats the movement on the other side.

2. Mountain Climber

Soha Ali Khan places her hands on what appears to be the frame of a rowing machine and her foot on a platform. From there, she pulls her legs towards her chest while in a plank position – similar to the posture used for climbing mountains.

3. Hanging Ab Exercise

The fitness enthusiast then grabs a bar, maintaining fully extended arms and straight legs. She keeps one leg fixed on a platform in front of her and raises the other while gradually tucking it in toward her chest. Soha then inhales and lowers her legs, returning to the starting position.

4. Box/Brick Step And Fast Feet Exercise

She keeps one leg on a box or brick-like structure, then gradually lowers herself into a seated position with her hands folded in a Surya Namaskar pose. Following this, the star quickly jumps back to the initial position and repeats the movement on the other side.

5. Mindfulness While Walking

Soha Ali Khan practises concentration and mindfulness by lifting a heavy metal rod into the air and swiftly catching it while walking.

6. Wall Push Exercise

She is seen leaning toward a wall with both palms pressed firmly against it in a resting position. Gradually, the actress brings one hand behind her while bending her knees slightly, then repeats the cycle with the other hand. Meanwhile, she also touches the floor to increase the challenge.

7. Rotational Plate Exercise

Soha can be seen holding a weight plate behind her head and rotating it in a circular motion. She stands with her feet shoulder-width apart, holding the plate with bent elbows, and moves it around her head while keeping her hips stable and the plate close to her body.

Watch the video here:

To conclude, Soha Ali Khan writes in the caption, “I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training!”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.