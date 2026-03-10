Women Should Priortise Strength Training Over Cardio: Doctor Explains Why

Many women tend to focus primarily on cardio exercises for various reasons. One common belief is that cardio can lead to quick weight loss, while strength training is often thought to make women appear bulky. However, in reality, strength training can offer greater benefits to women than cardio. It not only helps with fat loss but also strengthens the body from within. Strength training often holds advantages over cardio, particularly when it comes to overall health and fitness. "No matter your age - 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 or beyond - strength training is not optional for women. It is essential. Strength training changes your body long after you leave the gym," says Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist.

"I see this every single day in the gym, the cardio section- treadmills, cycles, cross trainers- most filled with our lovely women. And then over there, the heavy machines- dumbbells, barbells- are mostly being used by men. Why did we divide the gyms like this? Who decided that women should run and men should lift?" Dr. Chopra said in an Instagram video.

Why is strength training more important for women?

"Cardio makes you lighter on the scale, strength training makes you smaller in inches. When you lift weights, you build lean muscles, which are metabolically active," he mentioned. Lean muscles help you burn fat even at rest and even when sleeping.

1. Muscle mass and metabolism

Building muscle through strength training increases your basal metabolic rate (BMR), meaning you'll burn more calories even at rest. This can be particularly beneficial for weight management or loss. While cardio is great for burning calories during the workout, it doesn't have the same lasting effect on metabolism as strength training does.

2. Bone health

Women's risk of osteoporosis increases with age, especially after menopause. Strength training improves bone density, reducing the risk of fractures and bone-related issues. Strength training is also crucial for the joints. This is crucial for long-term health and mobility.

3. Functional strength

Everyday activities, from lifting groceries to playing with children, require strength. Training helps improve functional fitness, making daily tasks easier and enhancing overall quality of life.

4. Hormonal balance

Strength training can positively impact hormone levels, including increasing endorphins (the feel-good hormones) and regulating cortisol (the stress hormone). This can lead to improved mood and reduced stress levels.

5. Prevents injury

Strong muscles provide better support for joints, reducing the risk of injuries. Strength training improves overall stability and balance, which is particularly important as women age.

6. Improves insulin sensitivity

Research indicates that strength training can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 30% by improving insulin sensitivity and clearing glucose from the bloodstream.

7. Slows down ageing

Strength training is one of the most effective ways for women to slow down signs of ageing. Research shows that while women's physical ability can begin declining as early as age 35, regular resistance training can help maintain independence and vitality.

Lifting weights will not make women look bulky.

"No, you will not bulk up. That fear needs to retire. Women don't have the testosterone levels to bulk like men," Dr. Chopra clarified.

Women generally lack the high levels of testosterone required to build massive muscle mass naturally. Instead of bulk, strength training increases muscle density, which creates a firm, toned appearance and actually makes the body more compact.

"You will get a toned, strong, lifted body with better posture, balance and better confidence."

"After 30, women naturally start losing muscle, after 40, bone density drops and after menopause, the risk of osteoporosis, fat gain and metabolic slowdown rises sharply. Strength training is the medicine not just for weight loss but for longevity, independence and power," he added.

While cardio has its benefits, incorporating strength training into a fitness routine equips women with the tools to build a stronger, healthier body, enhancing not only physical appearance but overall wellness. Therefore, emphasising strength training can often lead to more effective and sustainable fitness outcomes for women.

"Pick up the weight, start light, stay consistent. The goal isn't to be skinny; it is to be strong. Strong body changes how you age," the expert concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.