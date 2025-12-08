Kareena Kapoor's Wish For 'Amma' Sharmila Tagore On 81st Birthday Is 'All Heart, Always'

Kareena Kapoor keeps her fans updated by sharing photos and videos on social media. From adorable moments with children Taimur and Jeh to romantic posts with husband Saif Ali Khan, her Instagram has it all. Now, on December 8, on the occasion of mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Kareena shared a few pics featuring her.

Kareena dropped three photos on Instagram. In the first pic, Sharmila Tagore was seen sharing a sweet moment with son Saif Ali Khan, and it seems baby Taimur was also there. In the second pic, Kareena was seen walking alongside her mother-in-law. The third pic again featured what seems to be a childhood moment between Taimur and Sharmila.

In the first pic, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Amma," while in the second post, she penned, "Always trying to follow in your footsteps," and in the third pic, she wrote, "All heart, always." Kareena captioned the full post, "Happy birthday dearest Mother-in-law." See the post here:

Sharmila Tagore was seen in Puratawn a few months ago. Back in April, Kareena Kapoor showered praise on Sharmila Tagore for her return to Bengali cinema, calling her the "original Bengal Tigress."

In a video shared by the Puratawn team on social media, Kareena said, "Hi, this is Kareena Kapoor Khan, and I'd like to send my best wishes to the iconic, legendary Sharmila Tagore, my mother-in-law, who is finally returning to Bengali cinema after almost 14 years. She was, and always will be the original Bengal tigress."

She continued, "I think everyone is looking forward to seeing this beautiful film. So am I, in cinemas. So I'd like to send my heartiest congratulations and all the very best to the entire team."

Puratawn, directed by Suman Ghosh, revolves around the bond between a mother, played by Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter, portrayed by Rituparna Sengupta.