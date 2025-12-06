When Dharmendra's First Wife Prakash Kaur Set Out To Find Stepdaughter Esha Deol's "Perfect Match"

Dharmendra's family dynamics with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and second wife, Hema Malini, have always intrigued fans across generations. There was once a time when Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, was searching for a groom for Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini's elder daughter, Esha Deol.

Prakash Kaur Finding A Match For Esha Deol Before Bharat Takhtani

Biographer Rajiv Vijayakar shared in his book Dharmendra: Not Just a He-Man that Prakash Kaur was involved in finding a groom for her stepdaughter Esha.

Rajiv wrote, "However improbable it may seem to the layman, it is absolutely believable that Dharmendra once told me, 'Prakash is also looking for a suitable groom for Esha'."

When Esha Deol Met Prakash Kaur For The First Time In 30 Years

In her memoir, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, the film veteran spoke about her relationship with Prakash Kaur and when her elder daughter Esha came to know about the family situation.

The Deol family dynamics hit headlines again after Prakash Kaur's old comment went viral, where she said any man would have preferred Hema Malini over her.

In her memoir, Hema Malini said she had never visited her husband's original house in Juhu, though her bungalow is only a few metres away.

However, Esha paid a visit to her father's original house when her uncle, Ajit, fell seriously ill. This was the first time she had visited in 30 years. This is when she first came across Prakash Kaur. "I touched her feet, she blessed me, and I walked away," she said.

In the same book, Esha Deol talked about how she reacted when she discovered her father had two wives.

"So, that was when I understood that my mother had married someone who was already married to another lady and that they also had a family. But frankly speaking, I never felt bad about it. Till today, I don't think there is anything wrong with it. And I give full credit to my parents for not making us ever feel uncomfortable," she said in Hema's biography.

About Dharmendra's Family

Dharmendra had four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur - sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol.

He married Hema Malini in 1980 and was blessed with two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24 at the age of 89. The legendary actor, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man' and star of over 300 films, passed away 12 days after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on November 24 amid tight security.

The actor's prayer meet took place on November 27 at 5 PM at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | When Esha Deol Met Dharmendra's First Wife Prakash Kaur For The First Time In 30 Years