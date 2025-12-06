Madhuri Dixit On Returning To India With Husband Shriram Nene After "Peaceful" Life In US: "A Lot Of Things Happened"

Madhuri Dixit was undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the 90s. But at the peak of her career, she married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US. After 10 years, they decided to return to India, as the actress stated, "A lot of things happened."

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast recently, Madhuri spoke about how peaceful and amazing life was in the US with her family. She added that she loved having her children so close to her.

Revealing the reason behind returning to India, she said, "A lot of things happened. My parents were living with me; all my siblings are in the US. Even Ram's family is there. My parents were getting older, and they wanted to come back to India. All my life and career, they were with me, and I didn't want to leave them alone."

She continued, "Secondly, my work was here. I used to come to India, do my work, and then go back to the US. That was becoming very difficult because of the distance. Ram also felt that most of the patients who come to him are in an extremely bad state. He wanted to catch their problems early on. So he wanted to develop a system to make people healthy, to look after their wellness. We both thought that maybe this was a calling, because everything was falling into place."

She concluded by saying that both her husband and she believed moving back to India would be the best decision, and so they did.

About Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr Shriram Nene since 1999. After she came back from the US, her husband became a YouTuber. They are parents to two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

Last year, in an interview, Madhuri reminisced about how she met her husband and instantly felt that he was the "right person" for her.

In an interview with Galatta India, Madhuri Dixit said, "I just thought I had met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry, and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams of themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, a family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was a big part of that dream. When people say, 'Oh, you were away, and didn't you miss?', I be like, 'No, I didn't miss because I was living my dream.'"

The actress also spoke about how moving to the United States at the peak of her career did not scare her.

She added, "I was very happy because for me, the paraphernalia was not very important. I loved what I do. I love acting, dancing and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just a bonus, like people considering you as a star. But I haven't ever felt that way about myself. So for me, it was never like, 'Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.' I never thought of it that way."

Madhuri made her return to the film industry with Aaja Nachle in 2007.

