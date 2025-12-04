Madhuri Dixit Says Her Sons Can Be YouTubers Like Husband Dr Shriram Nene

In an era where there's no dearth of star kids in the Hindi film industry, Madhuri Dixit wants her sons to be YouTubers—courtesy her husband Shriram Nene, who has successfully turned his passion into a lucrative career.

During a recent interaction on the latest edition of Creator X Creator on SCREEN, Madhuri Dixit praised her husband and explained how he connects with his audience.

"My husband is so tech-savvy, he's amazing. He's done a lot on YouTube, where he talks about health, different things you can do to protect yourself from various diseases, giving information about diet and wellness. He does extremely well. People want to watch that because they want to learn," Madhuri said about how people trust YouTube content creators.

"When that face is so familiar, you feel a sort of relatability and connection to the person who's talking. So, they listen to you. It's fun," added Madhuri.

Asked if her husband is putting them in public, Madhuri defended, "People want to listen to your experiences and see your learnings so that they can learn from them. That's what YouTube is all about."

Madhuri Dixit is also ready to do an intergenerational group podcast with herself and Nene, their kids Arin and Ryan, and her in-laws on her husband's YouTube channel.

"We had a little session with the grandparents on their journeys, and how our kids take inspiration and learn from them," said Madhuri, adding, "When the kids went to college, we did a podcast on what their experience was by mid-term and what they were feeling like. Before they went to college, we did a little session on how they can be independent. We taught them the basics of cooking, like eggs and pasta, so that they can take care of that front," she recalled.

Praising her children's confidence in front of the camera, Madhuri said they have the liberty to choose careers as YouTubers.

"It's a different medium altogether, even from Instagram or Twitter. It's wonderful to see how confident kids are when they talk. They're very sure of their choices in life and what they're talking about. We learn so much from them every day of our lives. They don't have to be like a star or anything. They can be their own people on YouTube. That's amazing," said Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr Shriram Nene since 1999. After she came back from the US, her husband became a YouTuber. They are parents to two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.