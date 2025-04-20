Nothing To See Here, Just Malavika Mohanan And Mohanlal Posing On Sets Of <i>Hridayapoorvam</i>

Do not disturb Malavika Mohanan and Mohanlal — the actress and the superstar are busy shooting their upcoming film Hridayapoorvam in Pune!

To keep her fans in the loop, Malavika dropped a picture straight from the movie set on Instagram. The photo shows the duo sitting side by side, with Malavika making a heart with her hands. And yes, do not miss Mohanlal's million-dollar smile — it is pure gold.

But wait, there is more. In the next slide, Malavika shared a Ghibli-style transformation of the same image — and honestly, it is just too cute to handle.

In her caption, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “Sending all of you love from team ‘Hridayapoorvam'. It's been a while so a big ‘hi' and a big hug to all of you. We've been shooting in Pune since a couple of weeks and it's been incredibly hectic but so much fun at the same time.”

“P.S Been pessimistic about hopping on to this trend so never did but this photo was too cute to not post no?” the actress added.

Hridayapoorvam is directed by the legendary Sathyan Anthikkad. Last month, Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram to share a note about her experience working with Sathyan sir and Mohanlal.

The actress wrote, "Learned so much from the stalwarts- Mohanlal sir & Sathyan Sir. Just watching them, having them guide me, seeing how they bring cinematic magic to life, and all of this they do with so much of dignity and respect and grace.”

She added, “Worked with some of the most talented people, spent a blissful month in the beautiful hills and tea estates of thekkadi, drank endless lemon teas to keep myself warm in the cold evenings & last but definitely not the least shoutout to the loveliest team of assistant directors without whom this film would not be what it is."

Apart from Hridayapoorvam, Malavika Mohanan has a power-packed lineup ahead. She will be seen in The Raja Saab opposite Prabhas and she is also gearing up for Sardar 2.