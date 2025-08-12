Pop Icon Taylor Swift Delights Fans As She Announces Her New Album Titled <i>The Life Of A Showgirl</i>

Pop icon Taylor Swift had a delightful surprise for her Swifties as the singer-songwriter recently announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl. She revealed the album title on Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights Show.

The announcement of The Life of a Showgirl comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing on Wednesday as a guest on his New Heights podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason.

On Monday, the podcast teased that there would be a special guest, with fans sleuthing that an image with Swift's outline suggested that she would join them on the show.

Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City and Nashville shortly after the album announcement, with a code leading to a playlist titled “And, baby, that's show business for you”.

Though it's a collection of Swift's tracks, Swift fans will likely try to discern some Easter eggs from the tracklist based on prior record releases. Some have already noted that all the tracks on the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, suggesting that they could play a pivotal role in the new project.

The singer last released her studio album The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, and followed up two hours later by expanding it into a double album titled The Anthology. It would continue to become the best-selling album of the entire year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)