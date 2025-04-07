Malavika Mohanan Slams Trolls Criticising Her 33-Year Age Gap With <i>Hridayapoorvam</i> Co-Star Mohanlal: "Stop Judging People"

Malavika Mohanan is all set to star with Mohanlal in Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikkad's much-anticipated film Hridayapoorvam. A couple of weeks ago, Malavika shared pictures with the superstar on her Instagram feed.

"Finished my first schedule of 'Hridayapoorvam' and what a month it was," Malavika wrote.

A user wrote in the comments section, "65 year old man playing the love interest of a 30 year old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don't fit their ages? (sic)" Malavika addressed the age gap immediately and shut down the trolls.

"Who told you it's a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked, baseless assumptions," she wrote.

Praising Mohanlal, Malavika wrote, "Learned so much from the stalwarts- Mohanlal sir & Sathyan Sir. Just watching them, having them guide me, seeing how they bring cinematic magic to life, and all of this they do with so much of dignity and respect and grace. Worked with some of the most talented people, spent a blissful month in the beautiful hills and tea estates of thekkadi, drank endless lemon teas to keep myself warm in the cold evenings & last but definitely not the least shoutout to the loveliest team of assistant directors without whom this film would not be what it is."

Apart from Hridayapoorvam, Malavika, who was last seen in the Hindi film Yudhra, has a quite few projects at hand. She will be seen in much-awaited Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, and Karthi-PS Mithran's Sardar 2, both of which are expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2025.