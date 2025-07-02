Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya To Make Her Acting Debut. Proud Father Shares Poster

Superstar Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya will make her debut in films with Thudakkam. The proud father shared the film's first poster on his X handle. The film has been directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

On Tuesday, Mohanlal shared the first look poster of the film and wrote an emotional note.

It read, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal."

Mohanlal's Personal Life

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988 and they have two children - actor Pranav and Vismaya. Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman (2002).

He made his debut as a leading man in the drama titled Hridayam, which was released in 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, Mohanlal announced that he would begin Drishyam 3 shooting simultaneously with Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of the film.

