After <i>Saiyaara's</i> Massive Success, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Bag IMDB's Breakout Star Awards

While Mohit Suri's Saiyaara continues to script history with its glorious run at the box office, the debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have achieved yet another milestone. The duo were given IMDB's Breakout Star STARmeter Awards individually for their performances in the film.

What Happening

After the success of Saiyaara, lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were honoured with IMDB's Breakout Star STARmeter Awards.

The decision is taken based on their performances on IMDB's Popular Indian Celebrities rankings, which is used to measure engagement from the platform's global user base.

Last month, Ahaan Panday had also topped the Popular Indian Celebrities List on IMDB, followed by Mohit Suri in number 2 and Aneet Padda ranking third.

Ahaan Panday shared his joy as he said, "The IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award is the first award of my acting career, and the fact that it comes directly from audiences makes it all the more special. I spent my whole childhood scouring IMDB, seeing different polls, and watching the rise and fall of various movies and shows. IMDB was a portal for me to lose myself in world cinema. To be mentioned on it, to be a part of it, to be honoured by it, and to know that I'm up there somewhere, would have been something that a 12-year-old on his box computer could never have fathomed, but always dreamed of."

He added, "I'd like to thank Adi sir for believing in me and Mohit sir for being the best mentor I could have asked for in this journey of Saiyaara. Sharing this award with my co-star Aneet makes this achievement even more special. She deserves not only this but the world. For now, I want to focus on my journey ahead. I want to focus on my next film and work twice as hard to deliver another performance that I can be proud of. I'm overwhelmed to have received this unanimous love from people; it still shocks me to this day, and honestly, I think the only way to go forward is to keep my head low and keep working."

Aneet Padda said, "I'm delighted that Saiyaara and my performance in it has resonated with audiences worldwide, which has led to my winning the IMDB 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award. Winning an accolade that is driven by audiences makes this truly a meaningful recognition. I'm thrilled to have entertained people with a performance that has touched them. I'd like to dedicate my first award to the entire cast and crew of the film, and to Adi sir and Mohit sir for their belief in someone like me, and to my co-star Ahaan. It's been an absolute joy to share the screen and this journey with him."

"It is truly precious when people believe in your skills and give you that one chance you need. Playing Vaani has been one of the most joyful and intense experiences of my life. I can't wait to be back on screen soon and do what I love most, bringing stories and incredible characters to life. I want to focus on my next film, take all this love and channelise it to do even better on screen next time," concluded Aneet Padda.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara will complete one month at the box office this week. The film, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, brought in a large audience, irrespective of age group. On its fourth Monday, the film minted Rs 1.35 crore, taking the total to Rs 319.85 crore.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

