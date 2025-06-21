Advertisement

Mohanlal Announces Drishyam 3, Shoot To Commence Simultaneously With Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version

Mohanlal has confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in the works, and is set to roll in October 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mohanlal Announces <i>Drishyam 3</i>, Shoot To Commence Simultaneously With Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version
X/Mohanlal and Taran Adarsh
New Delhi:

Mohanlal is all set to return as Georgekutty, with the much-anticipated third installment of his Drishyam franchise. The actor took to X, to announce that the shoot will commence in October 2025.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is beginning with its shoot simultaneously with Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of the film.

What's Happening

  • Mohanlal made an official announcement that Drishyam 3 is all set to begin rolling in October 2025.
  • He shared a video that begins with a close-up shot of his character Georgekutty and then moves onto a clip of Mohanlal shaking hands with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Anthony Perumbavoor.
  • The South superstar captioned the post, "October 2025 - the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent. #Drishyam3."

About Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

Interestingly, Pinkvilla has reported that Ajay Devgn will also begin shooting for the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 on October 2, 2025.

The source told Pinkvilla, "The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It's a marathon schedule, spanning 3 months at real locations in Maharashtra, as also the studio set up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film."

Mohanlal On Drishyam 3

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Mohanlal had said that the stakes are always higher to come up with another sequel in a vastly successful franchise. 

However, he assured the audience that the Drishyam 3 team were trying their best to bring something new to the big screen with the third installment.

In A Nutshell

Mohanlal has confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in the works, and is set to roll in October 2025. Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of the hit franchise is also going to tentatively begin shooting around the same month.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mohanlal, Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com