<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's Film Is At Rs 31.50 Crore And Counting

Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, premiered on August 1. The comedy drama, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, is struggling to maintain pace at the box office.

On Day 6 (August 6), Son of Sardaar 2 minted Rs 1.65 crore at the box office, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 31.50 crore. The movie witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 9.49 percent on its first Wednesday, added the report.

As far as the morning shows are concerned, Son of Sardaar 2 received an audience footfall of 5.43 percent, followed by the afternoon screenings at 9.32 percent. Meanwhile, the evening shows recorded 9.59 percent and the night slots stood at 13.62 percent.

Son of Sardaar 2 is facing tough competition from films like Dhadak 2 and Saiyaara.

Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, released on the same day as Son of Sardaar 2. The film has earned Rs 15.40 crore at the ticket window so far, reported Sacnilk.

Coming to Saiyaara, the hype surrounding the Mohit Suri directorial is refusing to die down. According to Sacnilk, the romantic drama with debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead has raked up a whopping Rs 306.60 crore since it hit the silver screens on July 18.

Besides the lead cast, Son of Sardaar 2, also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vindu Dara Singh in key roles.

Mrunal Thakur recently called Son of Sardaar 2's negative reviews “misleading”. During a fan interaction on X, when a user revealed that they were unsure whether to watch the movie, the actress gave a befitting reply.

She said, “Most of the reviews are misleading… I would appreciate if you decide how YOU LIKE IT SIR.”

Son of Sardaar 2, is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios.