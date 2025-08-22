Swara Bhasker Has A New Bio On X After Dimple Yadav Crush Confession And Bisexual Comment

Just days ago, actor Swara Bhasker sent the Internet into a tizzy after a clip of her recent interview in which she revealed that she has a crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

What caused a bigger storm on social media were her comments on sexual orientation in the same. IN the same interview, Swara Bhasker said, "We all are bisexual".

"Everyone is Bisexual. I have a crush on Dimple Yadav"



Swara Bhaskar 💀



Now I am feeling bad for Akhilesh Yadav and Swara's husband 🤣pic.twitter.com/JVc1z12w7n — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 18, 2025

On Friday, the actor clapped back at her many haters on the microblogging site X who called her out for her comments.

Swara Bhasker updated her bio on X, which now reads, "Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine!"

So that people, especially her trolls, don't miss out on this cheeky 'life update', the Raanjhanaa actor shared a screenshot of her new bio.

Thought it's time to change the bio 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025

She captioned her post as, "Thought it's time to change the bio".

Last week in the interview, Swara Bhasker -- who was accompanied by her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad -- said heterosexuality is an "ideology" that had been thrust on human beings.

"We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," Swara Bhasker said.

When the host asked who she had a crush on, the actor said, "Dimple Yadav", referring to the Samajwadi Party MP.

