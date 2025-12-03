Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Being 'Half-Naked In Bodysuit' And 'Weight Loss Pressures' During <i>Veere Di Wedding</i>

Swara Bhasker, known for speaking her mind, recently opened up about the challenges she faced while filming Veere Di Wedding.

In a conversation with Mirchi Plus, the actress revealed how the pressure to look "glamorous" in the film became difficult for her, especially during the shoot of one of its most talked-about songs.

Swara recalled that wearing a bodysuit for the song Tareefan made her uncomfortable. She said the outfit made her feel "half-naked," and the experience was far from easy.

Swara told Mirchi Plus, "The kind of actor I am, prepping for a role, body language, dialogue, lines - I can do that. But the most difficult thing for me is doing glamorous roles. My character in Veere Di Wedding was so focused on glamour, clothes, looks, and the pressure to lose weight and look sexy, hot."

Before filming the song, Swara had never even heard of a bodysuit. She described the moment she had to wear it on set.

"It was the hardest to look good every day... I remember wearing a bodysuit for Tareefan. I had heard the word for the first time. It's basically a one-piece swimming costume with a deep neck, paired with heels or boots. I told them, 'I am half-naked, how will I walk to the studio like this?' I asked for a towel and wrapped it around myself. It was really hard for me," said Swara.

On the personal front, Swara is married to politician Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, in 2023.