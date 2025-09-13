Swara Bhasker Steps Back Into The Gym After 2.5 Years, Calls It A "Big Moment"

Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in January 2023. The couple are proud parents to a baby girl named Raabiyaa. Soon after giving birth, the actress was trolled and body shamed for putting on weight. The 37-year-old, however, hit back at her naysayers every time.

On Friday, September 12, Swara Bhasker's fitness trainer, Mandar Yadav, dropped a video on Instagram, confirming her return to the gym. In the clip, the actress was seen performing several intense fitness workouts, including dumbbell squats, weighted hip thrusts, hack squats, and leg press, to name a few.

She shared it with a note that read, "Two years after embracing motherhood, Swara Bhasker is rewriting her story. This is more than fitness – it's about courage, consistency, and the power of starting again. Every rep, every step is proof that it's never too late to choose yourself. To all the mothers out there – your comeback is waiting."

Re-sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Stepped back into the gym after 2.5 years. Big moment.”

Swara Bhaskar goes back to gym after 2.5 years. Photo: Instagram/reallyswara

Back in February, Swara Bhasker opened up about her postpartum weight gain, drawing parallels to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Both of them were body shamed by critics.

Swara, in an interview with BBC News India, said, "I remember Aishwarya Rai being put through so many negative, damaging and horrible discourses when she had her baby and when she had postpartum weight… I remember watching an interview and the grace with which she'd handled all that. That resonated with me so much… She literally won that title. They didn't spare her, so who am I?”

Last year, Swara Bhasker called out a media outlet for reporting insensitive statements regarding her postnatal weight changes. The newspaper allegedly reported that the actress was not getting any film offers because of her weight.

Swara Bhasker uploaded a screenshot of the article's tweet and wrote, "For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it's newsworthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago, put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses?"

The original tweet read, "Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)!"

In another incident, Swara Bhasker slammed food blogger Nalini Unagar for sharing two images of the actress on a now-deleted X post. One was taken before her wedding, and the other was after she gave birth to Raabiyaa.

The derogatory caption read, "What did she eat?" To this, Swara Bhasker's befitting reply was, "She had a baby. And do better, Nalini!"

She had a baby. And do better Nalini! https://t.co/ABSK3brzK8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 21, 2024

Swara Bhasker has been vocal about her stand against trolls. With this step, Swara has taken her first step towards fitness, and fans are eager to see what's next for the actor.