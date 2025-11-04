Quinoa, Beans, Nuts: 5 Protein-Rich Foods That Are Actually Making You Gain Weight, As Per A Nutritionist

High-protein foods are often linked to weight loss. While this holds true to an extent, some of the marketed protein-loaded items are, in fact, infused with more fats and carbohydrates.

In an October 23 Instagram post, online nutrition coach Justin Gichaba talked about five such protein-rich foods that actually add to belly fat and weight gain.

The five "high-protein" foods that can cause weight gain, according to Justin Gichaba are:

1. Peanut Butter

Justin Gichaba claimed that peanut butter is often thought of as a high-protein food, but in reality, it's probably making you gain weight.

Photo: Unsplash

Peanut butter is high in fat as well, making the calories go up much higher. Even if you're getting some protein, the fat and calories stack up way too high for it to be considered a good source of protein.

2. Beans

As per the nutritionist, beans are often seen as high-protein foods.

Photo: Unsplash

But when you look at its nutritional value, beans have an extremely high amount of carbohydrates to go alongside them.

3. Quinoa

The health expert revealed that quinoa doesn't have a lot of protein. It mostly consists of carbohydrates.

Photo: Unsplash

Although it may have a higher amount than some other carbohydrate sources, you should not be relying on quinoa as your main source of protein.

4. Nuts

According to Justin Gichaba, nuts go hand in hand with peanut butter.

Photo: Unsplash

Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and all of these other nuts have high amounts of fat that come with the protein. Because of the amount of fat, they can't be reliable sources to get your protein.

5. Granola

The nutritionist added that granola has never been be a high-protein source. The amount of carbs and fat you get along with it outweighs the protein.

Photo: Unsplash

Even supposed “high protein” granolas do not have a lot of protein and will probably hurt your fat loss journey.

In conclusion, Justin Gichaba shared, "If you were using some of these sources of protein, I'm sorry to say it, but it is going to be extremely difficult to lose fat. Continuing to use any of these five as your main sources will almost guarantee you never lose weight, and worst case, you gain weight".

Also Read | Can A High-Protein Diet Cause Heart Attack? Doctors Fact-Check Viral Claim