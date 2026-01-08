How 7 Simple Lifestyle Choices Can Give You A Bad Headache, Reveals AIIMS-Trained Doctor

Headaches are one of the most common complaints that can bring anyone's day to a grinding halt. Whether it's a throbbing migraine, a dull tension headache, or a sharp cluster headache, the pain can be debilitating. But what if the solution to avoiding these painful episodes lies in a simple daily habit? AIIMS-trained neurologist Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat shares an insight that might just change the way you approach headaches forever.

What Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat Said In Her Video

In a post shared on Instagram, she said, "No matter how many neurologists you consult, your headache won't get better. I've explained this so many times, I'm exhausted. Around 80, scratch that, 90% of headache patients have some trigger in their daily routine. If you don't avoid that trigger, how will the pain ever go away?”

The neurologist mentioned that patients often neglect straightforward yet vital aspects of their daily lives that could significantly impact their condition.



“Now you come and say, ‘I've seen four doctors, five neurologists, I'm taking medicines, how will this pain go?' If you're not having breakfast on time, not eating meals on schedule, and fasting repeatedly, the pain won't improve. Please take care of your routines," she added.

Other factors responsible for headaches include going to bed late at night, looking at screens before sleep, and not being physically active in your daily routine.

Dr Sehrawat spoke about the importance of identifying and managing triggers such as irregular meal times, fasting, dehydration, stress, and disrupted sleep patterns. While medications can provide relief, she emphasised that establishing consistent daily routines is crucial for achieving long-term relief from headaches.



So, here's a list of 7 simple lifestyle choices that can trigger or worsen headaches, as highlighted by AIIMS-trained neurologist Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat:



1. Skipping or delaying breakfast

2. Irregular meal timings

3.Staying up late

4. Screen exposure before sleep

5.Lack of physical activity

6.Dehydration

7.Chronic stress



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: Viral Instagram Post Calls Idli-Dosa 'Fermented Powerhouses', A Nutritionist Fact-Checks Claims