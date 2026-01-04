Viral Instagram Post Calls Idli-Dosa 'Fermented Powerhouses', A Nutritionist Fact-Checks Claims

With the advent of the internet and the explosion of social media, everyone seems to have become an expert in something or the other. And one of the sectors that everyone seems to be a master of is wellness, especially after the pandemic.

We come across several viral posts on various platforms, telling us what is good for our gut, how to improve the menstrual cycle, how to grow hair 'naturally', how to shed weight without working out and dieting, and how to cure certain diseases 'naturally'. But how do you decide what to believe?

One such viral Instagram post that this author came across was by Luke Coutinho, an integrative and lifestyle medicine practitioner. In the post, he called idli-dosa "fermented powerhouses packed with natural probiotics from rice and urad dal."

He further claimed, "Your grandma's gut was bulletproof because of this - yours is wrecked from processed junk. Weak gut equals weak immunity, bloating, and fatigue."

Eat fermented daily or stay fragile," he advised.

Viral Post Calls Idli-Dosa 'Fermented Powerhouses': Nutritionist Fact-Checks

While he might be right about fermented foods being gut-friendly, is it a universal truth? Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health and wellness platform , fact-checked the claims in the viral post.

She told NDTV, "When we look at any food claim, the starting point should always be the body first, not the food. Nutrition is never absolute, but it is contextual. What works beautifully for one body can be harmful for another, depending entirely on metabolic health."

She explained that nutrition is about balancing macronutrients, which are carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, along with micronutrients, which are vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. But you must note that everybody reacts differently to each compound, and that reaction depends on many factors, including insulin sensitivity, gut health, metabolic function, inflammation levels, and even hormonal balances.

"For example, if someone is metabolically healthy and insulin sensitive, carbohydrates may be well tolerated. However, in individuals with insulin resistance or metabolic dysfunction, the same carbohydrate-rich foods can spike blood sugar, raise triglycerides, and promote weight gain. This is why nutrition cannot be generalised, it must be context-driven," the expert explained.

"Calling foods like idli-dosa 'gut-friendly' simply because they are fermented overlooks this critical nuance. Fermentation does improve digestibility, but it does not override metabolic reality. For someone with insulin resistance, frequent carb-heavy meals, fermented or not, may still be problematic," she further noted.

Macronutrient Breakdown Of Lentils In Idli-Dosa

According to Mugdha Pradhan, we should not oversimplify protein sources as well. "Dals and lentils do contain protein, but when we look quite closely at their macronutrient breakdown, a major portion of their calories still comes from carbs," she added.

"Food should never be discussed in isolation," concluded Mugdha. Photo: Freepik

However, she explained that they are not complete sources of proteins. It is one of the reasons why many vegetarians suffer from protein deficiency. Dal, lentils, or sattu are not enough to provide the body with the much-needed amount of protein.

"High-quality protein sources such as eggs, fish, chicken, lean meats, whey protein, and (where tolerated) dairy-like paneer play a crucial role in muscle health, metabolic function, and blood sugar regulation," the nutritionist explained.

However, Mugdha agreed that one claim in the viral post is 100% true. "Our ancestors could tolerate higher carbohydrate diets because they moved constantly, worked outdoors, lifted heavy loads, and spent ample time in sunlight. Their metabolic health allowed them to process those foods efficiently, a context very different from today's largely sedentary lifestyle," she explained.

Are Fermented Foods Good For Everyone?

As the nutritionist explained before, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to food and nutrition. She further added, "Even with fermentation, it's essential to consider gut conditions. In individuals with SIBO or histamine sensitivity, fermented foods can actually worsen symptoms such as bloating, headaches, itching, irritability, or gut discomfort. More fermentation is not always better."

Hence, it is important to understand your body and consult an expert before self-prescribing foods following a viral video or post. "Without this foundation, even well-intended advice risks becoming misleading," the expert advised.

"Food should never be discussed in isolation. Metabolism, movement, gut health, and individual biochemistry always come first," Mugdha concluded.

Therefore, instead of consuming health advice from WhatsApp University or viral social media posts, you should consult an expert for a customised meal and treatment plan according to your body's needs.

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza Reveals Why She Quit Eating Meat and Turned Vegan: "It Was A Health Concern"