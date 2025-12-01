Swara Bhasker's Father-In-Law Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law recently suffered a brain haemorrhage. The actress took to social media and penned a note, asking her fans to keep him in their prayers.

In a post on Instagram, Swara revealed that her father-in-law had to undergo surgery. She mentioned that both she and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, are currently focused on supporting the family and "will be unavailable for some days."

The actress' full statement read, "Fahad's father and my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep uncle in your prayers." She captioned the post, "Please pray for my father-in-law."

Recently, Swara and Fahad appeared together on the couple-based reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In an earlier Instagram post, Swara reflected on the experience, revealing that it was her first time working on camera after becoming a mother. She said she took up the show mainly because of the flexible schedule, which allowed her to ease back into work.

She wrote, "Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was my first on-camera work 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. To be honest, I agreed to the show primarily because the shoot schedule was manageable and it seemed like an easy step back to work. I came to the show with a lot of scepticism, zero expectations and no knowledge about the co-contestants. I'd even say I was cynical about it all. But Pati Patni Aur Panga turned out to be a blessing I didn't initially recognise and an unabashedly joyous experience!"

She further added, "I found camaraderie, laughter, affection, a reconnect with audiences, non-parenting couple time with my husband, but perhaps most importantly, I rediscovered my performer's instinct and the sheer joy of facing the camera again."

On the personal front, Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, Raabiyaa, in September 2023.