"Kangana Ranaut Is A Good Actor But Bad Politician," Says Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad, Leaving Her Shocked

Swara Bhaskar's husband, Fahad Ahmad, called Kangana Ranaut a "bad politician and a good actor," leaving the actress stunned. Swara Bhaskar and Kangana Ranaut have a significant history, and it seems Swara didn't want to get entangled in a new drama.

What's Happening

During an interview with Filmygyan, Swara and her husband Fahad, who is the National President of the Nationalist Youth Congress, were asked to suggest a suitable hashtag for Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to this Fahad said, "I will say #BadPolitician. Because (of the) flood-affected Mandi region (Kangana is BJP MP from Mandi), but despite being an MP, she kept saying, 'What can I do? I am not the Prime Minister. I'm not a Minister. A representative's job is to talk to the government.' She should have fought for special funds and gone beyond political vote... She is a really good actor and I really like her as an actor, but she is a very bad politician."

Swara didn't agree with her husband and tried to save the situation by sharing her different view. She said, "I will say #Destiny'sChild. There is something very admirable about her and her journey and #NeverGiveUp, I don't think she gives up in life."

Fahad Ahmad also recalled that Kangana Ranaut complimented them when they got married. "We look very compatible with each other and all," Fahad said that Kangana sent this message after their wedding.

However, Fahad didn't change his hashtag for Kangana. Swara chimed in, "Pachas bar maat bolo (Don't say it 50 times)."

Swara and Kangana's Significant History

Swara and Kangana worked together in two films—Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Back in 2020, Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu "B-grade actresses" in an X post (formerly known as Twitter). Swara, in return, thanked Kangana in an X post and said it's a compliment.

In 2021, Kangana took another dig at Swara and Taapsee, saying they deny nepotism to impress Karan Johar but still don't get work.

Swara and Kangana's X banters often dominate headlines. Swara even said earlier that she loves Kangana.

Swara, who is away from films for a while, has participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Fahad.