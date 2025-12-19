Nidhhi Agerwal Shares First Instagram Post Since Hyderabad Lulu Mall Mobbing

Actor Niddhi Agerwal shared her first social media post days after a chaotic crowd situation unfolded at a Hyderabad mall during the promotion of her upcoming film The Raja Saab.

Niddhi Agerwal's First Post Goes Viral

In her Instagram post, Niddhi shared a video of herself dancing to Sahana Sahana and thanked fans for the love the song has received.

She wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming response to #SahanaSahana Your love has made this moment truly special (sic)."

The post stood out not just for the performance but also for its timing, coming shortly after videos surfaced showing the actor struggling to exit the mall amid an unruly crowd.

Meanwhile, Niddhi has not yet responded to the mobbing incident.

What Exactly Happened In The Lulu Mall?

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal found herself in a frightening situation at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall on December 16 during a promotional event for her upcoming film The Raja Saab, where an overwhelming fan turnout led to chaotic scenes.

The venue became severely overcrowded, triggering a stampede-like rush that made movement nearly impossible. Amid the disorder, security personnel had to form a protective barrier around the actor as she struggled to make her way out safely.

Following the circulation of the videos on social media, Cyberabad Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers of The Raja Saab song-release event. According to an ANI report, the case was filed under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station after footage showed Niddhi being mobbed and pushed while trying to reach her vehicle.

Police officials stated that the investigation will focus on crowd control measures and safety arrangements at the venue.

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users questioning the lack of adequate security and planning at high-profile promotional events.

