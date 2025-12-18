On Camera, Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed At <i>The Raja Saab</i> Song Event At Lulu Mall In Hyderabad

Actress Niddhi Agerwal was mobbed and manhandled as she was exiting The Raja Saab song launch event in Hyderabad. Several videos of her being escorted to her car by security have gone viral online, with the internet criticising the incident.

What Happened At The Raja Saab Event

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been making headlines since its announcement. On Wednesday, the makers launched the song Sahana Sahana at an event in Hyderabad. However, the celebration took a chaotic turn when actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans while exiting the venue.

Nidhhi, who stars opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film, was surrounded by an unruly crowd at Lulu Mall after the song launch. Videos circulating online show the actress struggling to reach her car as fans breached security in a rush to click selfies.

One viral video shows Nidhhi visibly distressed, clutching her dupatta tightly while security personnel attempt to push the crowd back and create a safe path for her.

Fans React

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online. Many users condemned the crowd's behaviour, calling it reckless and dangerous. Several criticized the lack of adequate security and called for better crowd management at public events.

One user commented, "Ufff, very bad guys, too much," while another wrote, "Shame on you all." Others said, "This is bad," and "Seriously, this place is crawling with animals."



Chinmayi Sripada's Tweet

Singer Chinmayi Sripada also reacted strongly, writing on X, "Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas. Actually, why insult hyenas? Put 'likeminded' men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn't some God take them all away and put them on a different planet?"

Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas.

Actually why insult hyenas. Put ‘likeminded' men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this.



Why doesnt some God take them all away and put them in a different planet? https://t.co/VatadcI7oQ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 17, 2025

Nidhhi Agerwal has not yet commented on the incident.

