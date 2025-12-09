After 7.6 Japan Earthquake, <i>The Raja Saab</i> Director Confirms "Darling" Prabhas Is Safe

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck the northeast coast of Japan on Monday (December 8). Prabhas and producer Shobu Yarlagadda were recently in Japan for Baahubali: The Epic's special premiere screenings. As reports of the earthquake and tsunami warnings in Japan began to circulate, fans were concerned about Prabhas and anxious to know if he was safe.

Maruthi Dasari, the director of Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab, has now confirmed that "Darling," aka Prabhas, is safe.

Replying to a fan's tweet, Maruthi wrote, "Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and is safe, no worries."

X/Maruthi

The Raja Saab Trailer

The trailer unveiled in September, begins with Prabhas under hypnosis, guided by Boman Irani's character, only to wake up screaming that he has witnessed a murder.

Soon, the story shifts to a haunted castle, where Prabhas and his gang attempt a daring plan meant to stun the world. But the challenge darkens as they encounter Sanjay Dutt's menacing character-an uncanny mix of exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist.

What follows is a spectacle of illusions, shifting realities, and supernatural battles. Prabhas takes on multiple avatars, even declaring, "I am the demon," setting up a fiery clash with Sanjay Dutt's equally powerful persona. The trailer presents the film as an unparalleled horror fantasy where two dark forces collide in a mind-bending face-off.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi, was initially slated for a worldwide release on December 5, 2025. The date has now been officially pushed back to January 9, 2026.

The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas, with Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Thaman S is the music composer, while cinematographer Karthik Palani handles the visuals. Editing is by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, with production design by Rajeevan.

ALSO READ | Watch: Leaked Clip Of Prabhas Filming The Raja Saab In Greece Goes Viral